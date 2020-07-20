BARKER,
Yvonne Joy (nee Littleton):
On Thursday 16th July 2020 peacefully at Ultimate Care Aroha. Aged 76. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Loved Aunty of Maree, great-Aunty of Amelia, Nana, Grandma and Great-Nana. Family to Ken's step-children Annette, Michael, Rosanne and partners. Sincere thanks for their care of Yvonne to; St John NZ, Geneva Healthcare Support Workers, Arohanui Hospice and Ultimate Care Aroha. Messages to the Barker family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. At Yvonne's request a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 20, 2020