Winston JONES

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to read of Win's passing. Our deepest sympathy to..."
    - Nancy Hagan
  • "Win was such a great Principal at Springston School for..."
    - Jo-Ann O'Loughlin
  • "JONES, Winston George (Win): Passed away suddenly in..."
    - Winston JONES
    Published in: Manawatu Standard
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
31 Gerald Street
Lincoln, Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

JONES,
Winston George (Win):
On January 29, 2020, unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Maureen for 59 years, loved father and father-in-law of Nicola and Alex, Greg and Janine, Kieran and Karen, and Tina and Rusty, cherished granddad of Oscar, and Eugenie; Michaela, Ashleigh, and Nick; Georgia, Courtney, and Charlotte, and great-granddad of Noah, and Thea. Loved brother of Audrey, Stan, and Joyce, and brother-in-law of James, Di, Isabel, Brian, and Fyvie. Cherished uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Dearly missed by Benz.
"Rest in peace"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Win Jones, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 31 Gerald Street, Lincoln, Christchurch, on Tuesday, February 4, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.