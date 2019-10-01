CUPPLES,
Wilnor Johnston Kelly (Bill):
Of Feilding, passed away at home on Saturday 28 September 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of May for 54 years. Much loved and admired Dad of David and Briony, Mandy and Matt, Kelly, and the dearly missed late Linda. A loved and cherished Grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Cupples family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lung Foundation New Zealand may be made via www.lungfoundation.org.nz or left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Wilnor's life will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Thursday 3 October 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 1, 2019