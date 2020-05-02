LAWN, Wilma:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 26 April 2020, aged 85. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles, loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Glenda, Kate and Bill, Geoff and Shirley. Loved Nanny of Marina and Lauren, William and Jessamy, Ben, Tom and Lucy and great-granddaughter Bella. A private service was held for Wilma on Thursday 30 April at Rose City Funeral Home. Thanks to the wonderful staff of Woodfall Home, Feilding for their kindness and care. Messages to PO Box 4627, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 2, 2020