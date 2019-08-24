WILLIAMS, William Charles
Edward (Bill, Willy):
Denis and Jennie, Lynne, Chris and Hilton, Jackie and Ed, Kerry, Mark and Theresa, Bev and Ross, and families would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all who supported us through Bill's illness and sudden passing. To those who attended the farewell service, who provided baking, food, cards, online tributes and phone calls, thank you. Special mentions must go to Trevor Jurgens, Bill's long time friend, for his sincere words of friendship and respect whilst officiating the service, Bill's ex workmates, his oncology team, Arohanui Hospice Community Care Nurses, NZ Fire Service, St John Ambulance, and Shane Cotton, each of whom treated Bill with empathy and respect during the last 21 months and after his passing. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal thank you.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 24, 2019