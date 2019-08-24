Acknowledgement

WILLIAMS, William Charles

Edward (Bill, Willy):

Denis and Jennie, Lynne, Chris and Hilton, Jackie and Ed, Kerry, Mark and Theresa, Bev and Ross, and families would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all who supported us through Bill's illness and sudden passing. To those who attended the farewell service, who provided baking, food, cards, online tributes and phone calls, thank you. Special mentions must go to Trevor Jurgens, Bill's long time friend, for his sincere words of friendship and respect whilst officiating the service, Bill's ex workmates, his oncology team, Arohanui Hospice Community Care Nurses, NZ Fire Service, St John Ambulance, and Shane Cotton, each of whom treated Bill with empathy and respect during the last 21 months and after his passing. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal thank you.



Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers