WILLIAMS,
William Charles Edward (Bill):
Our beautiful brother died unexpectedly at home, on Monday, July 29, 2019, aged 64 years. Dearly loved son of the late Bill and Gwen, much adored and respected brother and brother-in-law of Denis and Jennie, Lynne, Chris and Hilton Digby, Jackie and Ed Searancke, Kerry, Mark and Teresa Donnelly, and Bev and Ross Hoffman. Treasured uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Bill will be farewelled at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, tomorrow Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Williams Family, C/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard from July 30 to July 31, 2019