WEDDELL,
William Donald Claude (Don):
Passed away peacefully with the ones he loved at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 25 February 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved son of the late Bill and Ida Weddell. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Irene and the late Ian Southey and Leonie (deceased) and Ian Prout. Don was part of a large extended family all of whom cherished and enjoyed all he had to offer whether as a son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew or cousin. We were all the richer for having Don in our lives. Sincere thanks to the staff at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre for their genuine love and understanding care of Don. A service for Don will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 28 February 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. Messages can be sent to Don's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 27, 2020