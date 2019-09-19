WARD,
William Stewart (Bill):
Peacefully in the presence of family at Ranfurly Manor, Feilding, on Tuesday 17th September 2019. Aged 92. Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl. Loved father and father-in-law of Stewart and Fiona; Garth and Sarah; Avril and Nigel Hillind; Delwyn and Brent Staddon. Grandfather to Samuel, Hannah, Esther, Miriam, Rachel; Nathan, Jeremy, Anthea; Henry; Liberty and Raphael. Great-Grandfather to Letisha, Zacchaeus, Joshua, Shania; Hayley and Arista-Lee. Dear friend of Audrey Hollingworth. Messages to Avril Hillind, PO Box 22295, Khandallah 6441. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at Feilding Baptist Church, 42 Bowen Street, Feilding, on Friday 20th September 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 19, 2019