SHORT,
William Anthony (Tony):
Passed away on Friday 6 September 2019. Aged 81 years. Chief of the Short Team. Much loved husband of Jenny. Father and father-in-law of David and Jacky, Tim and Felicity, Simon and Melanie, Bridget and Chris and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Tony at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Thursday 12 September 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 9, 2019