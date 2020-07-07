RODGERS,
William Henry (Bill):
Peacefully at home on Wednesday 1st July 2020. Aged 86 years. Loved husband of Pat for 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Alan & Jacquie (Boston), Jaci & Pete (Motueka), Sue & Bruce (Motueka), Viv & Wayne (Feilding). Cherished Gangan to 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Starship Foundation, PO Box 9389, Newmarket, Auckland 1149. In accordance with Bill's wishes, a family service has been held on Monday 6th July 2020.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 7, 2020