MITCHEL,
William John Purroy (John):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020, after a short illness, and was reunited with his valentine, Margaret. A much loved father and father-in-law of Jane and Gavin, and Ding to Brooke, and Daniel, and Jordan. Thanks to the staff at wards 25 and 26 at Palmerston North Hospital. A special thanks to Christine and the staff at Julia Wallace Rest Home for their care of John. A private service has been held for John in accordance with his wishes.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 21, 2020