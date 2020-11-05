McPEAK,
William George (George):
Peacefully in the presence of his loving family at Metlifecare Retirement Village, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Bridget for 63 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of his 9 children, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for George will be held at The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Ave, Palmerston North, on Saturday 7th November 2020 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. Messages can be sent to the McPeak family, c/- PO Box 338, Taumarunui 3946 or email wgandbpm[email protected] outlook.com
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 5, 2020