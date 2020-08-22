LAW, William David (David):
Formerly of Te Rohenga, Shannon and latterly of Levin. Life Member - Perendale Sheep Society of NZ, Horowhenua Scottish Society and Pipe Band. David passed away on Monday 17 August 2020 at the Levin Home for War Veterans, aged 89 years. He was the cherished husband of Marjorie and loved father and father-in-law of Alison and Ian Burnett (Taupo), Heather and Rob Gaskin (Te Rohenga, Shannon), Lynette Law and Mark Morgan (Levin), Robert and Ali Law (Raumati Beach), Julie and Mick Longley (Levin), and Richard Law and Greg Grindall (Auckland). Loved Poppy of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Respected step-father, father-in-law and Poppa of Roy and Ja Boxall (Auckland), and Joanne and Hayden Pimm (Brisbane), and their families. A service to farewell David was held at Harvey's Chapel, yesterday, Friday 21st August 2020, to be in line with the Covid-19 number restrictions. Messages to the Law family may be sent c/- 284 Oxford St, Levin 5510.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 22, 2020