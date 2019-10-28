HARDING,
William Ralph (Bill):
Peacefully passed away on Friday 25 October 2019 in the presence of his loving family. Dearly loved husband of the late Dawn. Cherished Dad of Jaqui, Diane, Janette, Patricia, Robert, and the late Ian. An amazing father-in-law. Much loved by all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Messages to Mrs D. Wood, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 30 October 2019, at 2.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 28, 2019