FLEMING, William (David):
Went to heaven from Ultimate Care Aroha on Tuesday 14th July 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Esmae, loved dad of Russell and Lorna Fleming, Rosanne and Malcolm Rea, Graeme and Rachel Fleming, Sarndra and Glenn Rauzi. Loved Grandad of Dion, Letitia, Kelly, Sasha, Kieran, Amber, Hannah, Christiana, Daniel, Carla, James, Kaitlyn and Benjamin. Loved great-grandad of ten great-grandchildren. Thanks to Ultimate Care Aroha for their loving care. In lieu of flowers a donation to Gideons International, c/- 4 Azara Court, Milson, Palmerston North 4414, would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. Messages to the Fleming Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for David will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Monday 20th July 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard from July 16 to July 18, 2020