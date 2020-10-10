William CHRISTENSEN

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss thinking of you all at this sad time"
    - Gillian Gilbert
  • "So sad. The best pool shark I ever played with at Iplex..."
    - Willy Te Amo
Service Information
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063578143
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
Burial
Following Services
Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery
James Line
Palmerston North
Death Notice

CHRISTENSEN,
William George (Bill):
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Thursday 8 October 2020. Aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Cherie. Much loved Dad of Willy, Debbie, Zena, Gene and the late Nyree and Dawn. Loved Poppy of Jay, Kathini, Cheyanne, Paris, Jayden, Bella, Ivy and Marlee. A service for Bill will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 13 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to the Christensen family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 10, 2020
