CHRISTENSEN,
William George (Bill):
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Thursday 8 October 2020. Aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Cherie. Much loved Dad of Willy, Debbie, Zena, Gene and the late Nyree and Dawn. Loved Poppy of Jay, Kathini, Cheyanne, Paris, Jayden, Bella, Ivy and Marlee. A service for Bill will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 13 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to the Christensen family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 10, 2020