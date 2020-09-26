CARTHEW,
William John (Bill):
QSM Ret. J.P.
Of Pahiatua. Bill died on Wednesday, 9 September 2020, peacefully at Waireka, Pahiatua, aged 85 years. Di, Tim and Nikki, Simon and Pascale and family invite you to share in a celebration of Bill's life. In lieu of a floral tribute, donations made to Pahiatua St John Health Shuttle, PO Box 128, Pahiatua, would be appreciated. Messages to Carthew Family, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. The memorial service for Bill will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Albert Street, Pahiatua, on Friday, 9 October 2020 at 2.00pm.
Monarch Funeral Home Ltd
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 26, 2020