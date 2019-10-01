CAMPBELL,
William Neil (Bill):
On Saturday 28 September 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Julie for 65 years. Treasured dad of Roger and Michael, and a grandfather to Samantha and Alex. A service for Bill will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 3 October 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Campbell family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 1, 2019