BRADLEY,
William Leo (Bill):
Bill left us peacefully on 7th January 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Aged 72 years. Loving husband of Barbara, brother to David, father to Paula, Mark, and Jo, father in-law to Rob, Danita and Ray, Grandad to Ashlee, Shanan, Amelia, Tayla, Mya, Bradley and Leeana.
Now at peace
In accordance of Bill's wishes, a family service has been held. Messages to the Bradley family, c/- 37 Brooklyn Heights Drive, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 11, 2020