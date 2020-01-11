William BRADLEY

Guest Book
  • - Eric Bevin's
  • "I'll always have great memories of our fun times at..."
    - Liz Clark
  • "Sorry to hear of the passing of Bill. Our thoughts are with..."
Service Information
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063578143
Death Notice

BRADLEY,
William Leo (Bill):
Bill left us peacefully on 7th January 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Aged 72 years. Loving husband of Barbara, brother to David, father to Paula, Mark, and Jo, father in-law to Rob, Danita and Ray, Grandad to Ashlee, Shanan, Amelia, Tayla, Mya, Bradley and Leeana.
Now at peace
In accordance of Bill's wishes, a family service has been held. Messages to the Bradley family, c/- 37 Brooklyn Heights Drive, Palmerston North.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 11, 2020
