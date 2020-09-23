Warren PLIMMER

Service Information
Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
063880452
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Margaret's Anglican Church
Huia Street
Taihape
Death Notice

PLIMMER, Warren James:
Peacefully on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, in Wellington, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne; much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Sally and Chris, Hamish and Catherine, and Simon. Special Grandad of Henry, Olivia and William, Sophie, Charlie, Johnny and Hugo, and Ben, Sam and Annabel. A private service has been held in Wellington. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate Warren's life in St Margaret's Anglican Church, Huia Street, Taihape, on Friday 25 September 2020, at 2.00pm.



Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 23, 2020
