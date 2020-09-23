PLIMMER, Warren James:
Peacefully on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, in Wellington, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne; much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Sally and Chris, Hamish and Catherine, and Simon. Special Grandad of Henry, Olivia and William, Sophie, Charlie, Johnny and Hugo, and Ben, Sam and Annabel. A private service has been held in Wellington. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate Warren's life in St Margaret's Anglican Church, Huia Street, Taihape, on Friday 25 September 2020, at 2.00pm.
Bennetts Taihape
Funeral Services
06 3880452
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 23, 2020