GOODMAN,
Warren Clarence:
Passed away 14th November 2020 at home. Devoted loving husband of Stephanie, loved father of Clinton & Kristin (Germany), Daniel & Karen, Dwayne, Nadine & Laith. Brother of Barbara, Terry (Dec), Maureen, John (Dec), Trevor and Geoffrey. Very special Grandad to all his grandchildren. Best friend to Denise & Rod. A service for Warren will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 20th November 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 17, 2020