WAITOA, Wallace (Wally):
With great sadness, Wally passed suddenly on Friday, November 22nd, 2019, aged 59. Much loved husband of Michele, father of Carl, Jeremy and Alysha (dec). Adored grandfather of Tiana, Tylah, Aaliyah, Lianna, George, Jack and Connor. Father-in-law of Jayde and Nicola. Loved son of Kohine and Mick Waitoa. Son-in-law of the late George and Daphne Harvey. Brother of Richard, Kino (dec), Chappy (dec), Beau, Doug (dec) and Yvonne. Loved brother-in-law, uncle, work colleague and a great friend to many. A service to honour Wally will be held at the Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 26 November, at 10.00am, followed by a family burial at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. Message can be sent to the Waitoa whanau, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
E te Whãnau o ngã hau e whã, pupuhi ake te hau o mihi aroha ki a koutou katoa hei tautoko i te whãnau Waitoa i te wã põuri. E kore e mutu ngã mihi ki a koutou. Nõ reira, tenã koutou, tenã koutou, tenã tatou katoa.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 25, 2019