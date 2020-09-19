FALKNER, Wallace (Athol):
On Wednesday 16th September 2020. Aged 93. Cherished husband of the late Joy. Dearly Loved father and father-in-law of Wendy Ross (dec), Pam and Wayne MacDonald, Alvin and Tricia Falkner. Loved fondly by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to Falkner family C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Athol will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 22nd September 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. To view the livestream please email [email protected]
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 19, 2020