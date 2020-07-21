VANDENBERG, W.Bro
Franciscus M.J. (Frank):
On Sunday 19th July 2020, peacefully with his wife and dog by his side. In his 84th year. Loved husband of Emma. Father of Paul and Tracey, Vicky and Kevin, Nicole and Pete, Jason and Jenna. Loved Opa of Sarah, and Hannah; Georgia, Jakeb, Jaxon, and Cruz, Brodie, and Brooklyn. Loved brother of all his brothers and sisters in The Netherlands and their extended families. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Brain Trauma Support Trust NZ, which may be left in the Chapel foyer. Messages to Mrs. E. Vandenberg, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 23rd July 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 21, 2020