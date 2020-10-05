CHANDLER, Vivienne Joy:
Our Beloved Mum, Nan, Great-Nan, sister & aunty passed away on 2nd October 2020, at Julia Wallace Care Centre, but home was always Tangimoana where she lived from 1940 until 2018. Please join the family for a celebration of her life, and refreshments to be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Wednesday, 7 October 2020, at 2.00pm. All messages to the Chandler family, C/- 59 Nuku Street, Tangimoana. Garden flowers only please. Loved by Alan (deceased), Denise, Lesley & Ross, Derek & Jo, Richard & Jess, Mathew & Mikaela, Luke, Georgia, Riley, Elsa and extended family.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 5, 2020