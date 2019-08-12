McNABB, Vivian Richard:

Passed away on Friday 9th August, 2019, at Tairua; aged 96 years. His humour was there to the end as he gently went, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved by his late wife Ila, loved father to Roy (deceased), Ian, Linda, Andrew and Anne. Father-in-law to Gillian, Lana, Bruce, Eileen, Mik (deceased) and Alex. Grandfather, Great and Great-Great Grandfather to many. Friend to so many during his long and happy life.

Dad - you were so very loved, we cherished our lives

with you. Your love and

your humour will live

on in all, forever.

A celebration of Viv's life will be held in the Tairua Community Hall, 212 Main Road, Tairua, on Friday 16th August at 11.00am, followed by burial in the RSA Section, Tairua Cemetery. In true Viv style, the after match will take place at his fishing club. All Welcome.





