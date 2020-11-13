CHANDLER, Viv:
Our family would like to thank friends who shared Viv's life story and memories with us and also for the many messages of support, cards, flowers and B&E pie. A big thank you to the staff at Julia Wallace Retirement Village for their care of Mum over the last 2 years. But, in Mum's final week we are very grateful to all the staff in the Care Centre who showed genuine respect and kindness. The simple gestures like the tea trolley being left outside the room and being offered meals made the world of difference to the family. A special thank you must go to Val whose compassion and empathy, not only towards Mum, but to the whole family, made the week much easier to get through.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 13, 2020