Acknowledgement

CHANDLER, Viv:

Our family would like to thank friends who shared Viv's life story and memories with us and also for the many messages of support, cards, flowers and B&E pie. A big thank you to the staff at Julia Wallace Retirement Village for their care of Mum over the last 2 years. But, in Mum's final week we are very grateful to all the staff in the Care Centre who showed genuine respect and kindness. The simple gestures like the tea trolley being left outside the room and being offered meals made the world of difference to the family. A special thank you must go to Val whose compassion and empathy, not only towards Mum, but to the whole family, made the week much easier to get through.



Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 13, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers