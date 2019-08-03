EVANS, Violet Evelyn:
Diane and John Corbett, Tracy, Karen, and families, wish to thank relatives and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy during the sad loss of our dear Mum, Mother-in-law, Nana and Old Nana. Thank you to all those who attended the lovely service delivered by Sarah, especially those who travelled some distance to be there and those from Newbury and Coombrae. The messages, flowers, cards and baking are very much appreciated. Thank you to the staff at Julia Wallace for their care for Mum over the past 10 weeks. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our heartfelt thanks to everyone.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 3, 2019