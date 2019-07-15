EVANS, Violet Evelyn (Vi):
Of Feilding. On July 14, 2019 peacefully at Julia Wallace Retirement Village, Palmerston North, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and John Corbett, and John and Carol, treasured Nana of Tracy and Rodney, Karen and Mark, Karley, and Amanda, and Old Nana of Cameron, Harrison, Julian, and Alex. A service for Vi will be held at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, Camden Street, Feilding on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 15, 2019