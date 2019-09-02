DOVEY,
Violet Eileen (Eileen):
Formerly of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 31st August 2019, at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding. Cherished wife of the late Arthur. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Darryl Pinny (Feilding), Adrienne McDowell (Nelson), and Ross and Julie Dovey (Brisbane). Loved Nanna of 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family wish to extend their thanks for the wonderful care Eileen received at Ruawai Rest Home for nearly two years. They also wish to thank the generous staff at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre for their care and support of Eileen over the last five years. Messages to the Dovey family c/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. Friends are invited to attend a service for Eileen at The Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 2, 2019