DEAN,

Violet Anne (nee Kinnaird):

Formerly of Taihape. Passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a prolonged illness in the Hospital Unit at Julia Wallace Retirement Village, Palmerston North, on Friday 24 April 2020. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of Stewart (deceased). Deeply loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Steve (Sydney, and Sharon (Palmerston North). Greatly loved and adored Granny of Jonathan (deceased), Jamie and Elle, Natasha and Wayne, Angela and Dale. A very special Great-Granny to Rocco, Benji, Nina, and Reuben. We were very blessed to have her in our lives for as long as we did. She will be truly missed by all her family and friends. As a family, we are extremely grateful for the care, respect and kindness that the Palliative Care Team from Arohanui Hospice and the staff of Julia Wallace gave mum throughout her illness. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a service for Violet will be held in Taihape at a later date, to be advised. All messages to Raewyn and Sharon at 5A Hollows Crescent, Takaro, Palmerston North, 4412.

Bennetts Taihape

Funeral Service

06 3880452



