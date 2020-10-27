Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vilai PAYNE. View Sign Death Notice



On Sunday 25th October 2020, Wilai passed away after a courageous journey with cancer, surrounded by her loved ones. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian. Much adored mum of Sharon, Annita and Sarah. Yai and Nana Pumpkin of Holly & Josh, Calista, Eliana, Hannah, Natalie, Olivia, Noah, Isabella & Gabriella. A celebration of her life will be held at St Albans Presbyterian Church, 339 Albert Street, Palmerston North, on 31st October 2020 at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Wilai's name to Arohanui Hospice whose team lovingly cared for Mum on her journey. Send donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441.







PAYNE, Vilai:On Sunday 25th October 2020, Wilai passed away after a courageous journey with cancer, surrounded by her loved ones. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian. Much adored mum of Sharon, Annita and Sarah. Yai and Nana Pumpkin of Holly & Josh, Calista, Eliana, Hannah, Natalie, Olivia, Noah, Isabella & Gabriella. A celebration of her life will be held at St Albans Presbyterian Church, 339 Albert Street, Palmerston North, on 31st October 2020 at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Wilai's name to Arohanui Hospice whose team lovingly cared for Mum on her journey. Send donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441. Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers