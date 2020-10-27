PAYNE, Vilai:
On Sunday 25th October 2020, Wilai passed away after a courageous journey with cancer, surrounded by her loved ones. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian. Much adored mum of Sharon, Annita and Sarah. Yai and Nana Pumpkin of Holly & Josh, Calista, Eliana, Hannah, Natalie, Olivia, Noah, Isabella & Gabriella. A celebration of her life will be held at St Albans Presbyterian Church, 339 Albert Street, Palmerston North, on 31st October 2020 at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Wilai's name to Arohanui Hospice whose team lovingly cared for Mum on her journey. Send donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 27, 2020