Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday 21 March 2020, in her 50th year. Dearly loved daughter of Brian and the late Alair. Treasured Mum of Madison and MacKenzie. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Lisa and Peter Beitchef, Justine and Dean Watkins. A special aunty to Brad, Sophia, Katie, and Ron. Messages to the Harris family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association NZ via www.mnd.org.nz would be much appreciated. In accordance with Vickie's wishes, a private family farewell has been held.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 27, 2020
