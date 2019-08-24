THORBY,
Victor Lloyd (Captain):
Yvonne and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for the huge love and support we received in the sudden loss of Vic. The visits, food and baking, koha, flowers, phone calls and messages of support were overwhelming. The kindness and support from family, friends, neighbours will always be remembered and appreciated helping us with our grief. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement with our heartfelt thanks.
Vic forever will be missed
and forever in our hearts.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 24, 2019