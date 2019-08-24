Acknowledgement

THORBY,

Victor Lloyd (Captain):

Yvonne and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for the huge love and support we received in the sudden loss of Vic. The visits, food and baking, koha, flowers, phone calls and messages of support were overwhelming. The kindness and support from family, friends, neighbours will always be remembered and appreciated helping us with our grief. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement with our heartfelt thanks.

Vic forever will be missed

and forever in our hearts.



THORBY,Victor Lloyd (Captain):Yvonne and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for the huge love and support we received in the sudden loss of Vic. The visits, food and baking, koha, flowers, phone calls and messages of support were overwhelming. The kindness and support from family, friends, neighbours will always be remembered and appreciated helping us with our grief. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement with our heartfelt thanks.Vic forever will be missedand forever in our hearts. Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers