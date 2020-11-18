HENDRY, Veronica Anne:
(Late of Foxton) Sadly Veronica passed away on 27th September 2020 in New Castle-Upon-Tyne, United Kingdom. A much loved daughter of Joan, and sister of Roderick and Gwen. Veronica was an accomplished fashion designer who travelled the world, made her mark and gave life her all. She proudly started this journey in her home town of Foxton. Veronica's family invite you to say goodbye at a service at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Johnson Street, Foxton, at 11.00am, on Friday 20th November 2020.
Anderson Funeral Services
FDANZ Foxton
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 18, 2020