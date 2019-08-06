HIGGINS, Valmai Gladys
(nee Longman):
Passed away peacefully on 4th August 2019, at Broadview Hospital, Whanganui. Her home for over 20 years. Beloved wife of the late Leslie. Loving daughter of the late Arthur and Gladys Longman. Loved and respected sister and sister-in-law of Lauris and Ian Tomalin (Australia), and John (Auckland). Family wish to thank Broadview for the consant love and care that you have shown to Valmai over the years. Free at last Valmai. A funeral to celebrate Valmai's life will be held on Saturday 10th August 2019, at 10.00am in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Steet, Whanganui, followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 6, 2019