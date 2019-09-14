ANTHONY,
Valma Mavis (nee Donkin):
Passed away peacefully at Te Puke Country Lodge on Tuesday September 10, 2019 aged 87. Cherished wife and best friend of the late Ian. Much loved mum of Karen and David McLaren; Grant and Monique Anthony. Loved Grandma of Chay and Andre, Nick and Rebecca and Great Grandma to Niamh and Brae. A memorial service to celebrate Val's life will be held at the Lake Taupo Yacht Club, 9 Ferry Road, Taupo on Monday September 23rd at 1:30pm. Val's special request is that everyone should wear something bright and colourful to celebrate her life. Communications to Anthony Family, P.O. Box 7021, Palmerston North 4443.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 14, 2019