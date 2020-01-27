WILSON, Valerie Bella
Ngapera (Val) (nee Roach):
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Aged 83 years. Wife of the late Ian. Loved Mum of Vicki and Graham, Dianne and John, and Gavin. Adored Nana of Michelle; Merryn, Ashleigh, Dylan; Beaudene, Neisha, and their partners. Messages to the Wilson Family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to the Friendship Club Palmerston North would be appreciated and can be left in the chapel foyer. A celebration of Val's life will be held at Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 27, 2020