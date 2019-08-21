TAYLOR, Valerie Jill (Jill):
8.10.1932 - 20.8.2019
Beloved wife of the late Ted, passed away peacefully at Alexander House Rest Home. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Gary, Robert and Luzy, Noelene and Dave, Beverley and Kelvin, Don, Gail and Ian. She will be sadly missed by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of John and the late Esmae. Please wear bright colours to celebrate Jill's life at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Saturday 24 August 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Alexander House who have cared for Mum this past year.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 21, 2019