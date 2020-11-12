McDONALD, Valerie Elaine
(Val) (nee Anniss):
Of Feilding. Suddenly but peacefully at home on 10th November 2020, aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Lance McDonald, dearly loved mother of Bruce and Dot, Lee and Bruce Peterson, Tracey and Eric Knowlton, loved grandma of Sãrah-Kaye, Heather, Diana-Maree, Hayden, Amanda, Olivia, and Liam, loved great-grandma of Harrison, Tamati, Cyrus, Jemica, Antoinette, Bethany, Reuben, and Simon. A loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and treasured friend to many. A service to celebrate Val's life will be held at the LifePoint Church, 116 Derby Street, Feilding, on Saturday 14th November 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Feilding LifePoint Church Community Projects, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the McDonald Family, C/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702. Special thanks to Lavender Blue, Healthcare NZ, Feilding Health Centre, St John and Palmerston North Hospital Respiratory Clinic for the care and support of our Mum.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020