DITTMER, Valerie Mavis:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 22nd September 2020. Aged 74. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Laurie and Kerryn, Rosanne and Brent Churchouse, Sandy, and Greg Watson. Loved Nandie of Jessica, Joshua, Jamie, Keiren, Michael, Ella and Matthew, Katherine and Georgia in Australia.
Forever in our hearts.
Messages to Dittmer family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, 4441. A service to celebrate Valerie's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 28th September 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James line, Palmerston North. To view the livestream please email [email protected]
Published in Manawatu Standard from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2020