COLEY, Valerie:
Of Feilding. On August 27, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel, cherished Mum of Karen and Mark, Marion and Paul, and Rosemary, treasured Nana of Jody and Sarah, Amanda and Paul, Melissa, Ashley and Kris, Jordan and Nastia, and great-Nana of Damon, Lucas, Noah, and Emily. A service for Valerie will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, tomorrow Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Marion Kennedy Centre, 642 Featherston Street, Palmerston North 4414, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 29, 2019