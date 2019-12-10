Valerie BROUGHAN

  • "Dear Val, we are so sad to hear you lost your battle. We..."
    - Robyn Matthews-Hunt
  • "Please fly high and safely Val - say hi to my dear Ken who..."
    - Jill Meyer
  • "I am sorry I never got to say Goodbye. You were always in..."
  • "Fly high Val you are now free...your infectious laugh will..."
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
BROUGHAN,
Valerie Joan (Val):
Val passed away peacefully on 7th December 2019, with family by her side, aged 69. Val was the adored mum of Paul and beloved nana, nanny, Geegee, mother-in-law, sister, cousin, aunty, friend and so much more that we cannot even put into words.
'Your wings already exist,
all you have to do is fly'.
A celebration of Val's life is to be held at Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 12th December 2019, at 10.30am.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 10, 2019
