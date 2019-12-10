BROUGHAN,
Valerie Joan (Val):
Val passed away peacefully on 7th December 2019, with family by her side, aged 69. Val was the adored mum of Paul and beloved nana, nanny, Geegee, mother-in-law, sister, cousin, aunty, friend and so much more that we cannot even put into words.
'Your wings already exist,
all you have to do is fly'.
A celebration of Val's life is to be held at Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 12th December 2019, at 10.30am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 10, 2019