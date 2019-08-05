ELLINGHAM,
Valarie Lee (Sally):
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Thursday 1 August 2019, aged 88 years. Loved daughter of the late Selwyn and Catherine (Pete). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Dick and Lorna. Loved aunt of Craig and Nicky; Julie and Darren; Heather and Steve; and Pete and Jannine and families. A service to celebrate Sally's life will be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, 18 Albert Street, Pahiatua, on Wednesday 7 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private family interment. Messages can be sent to Sally's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 5, 2019