HANSEN, Valancy Rose:
Of Palmerston North. On Saturday, October 19th, 2019, (Peacefully) at Arohanui Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Aged 61 years. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Raymond for 40 years, much loved Mum of Carolyn and Stephen Watson, Melanie and Benjamin Roff, treasured Grandma of Annaliese and Isabella; Austen and Noelle.
"Absent from the body, present with our Lord".
In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to the Manawatu Centre Cancer Society, PO Box 5170, Palmerston North would be appreciated or may be left in Church foyer. Messages to Raymond Hansen, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to Celebrate Valancy's life will be held in St Albans Presbyterian Church, St Albans Avenue, Palmerston North, on Wednesday, October 30th, at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 23, 2019