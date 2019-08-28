ASTON, Una Mary:
03.10.1941 – 26.08.2019
Passed away peacefully at the Julia Wallace Retirement Village. Aged 77 years. Much loved mother of Marilyn (dec), Dale (dec), Karen, Wayne, Tony and Robyn. Dearly loved grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 6. A service for Una will be held in the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North, on Friday, 30 August 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Gardenview Funeral Services
(06) 5603054
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 28, 2019