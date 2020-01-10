LEAUGA, Tusiga:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7th January 2020, aged 98 years, in Palmerston North. Loved mother of Toluono Opetaia Pasoni & Keisa Pepe Semisi Leauga (dec). Loved Grandma of Christian Lotu & Vanessa Leauga, Gloria Tusiga Leauga, Victoria Lisepa Leauga & Asiata Oceania Lealaisalanoa-Tasi. Loved Great-Grandma of Hunter & Carter Leauga, Rico-James Tasi. There will be a family service at the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (EFKS), 39 Havelock Avenue, Palmerston North, on Sunday 12th January 2020 at 4.00pm. A funeral service for Tinã will be held at the above venue on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 10.00am, followed by burial at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 10, 2020