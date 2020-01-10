Tusiga LEAUGA

Guest Book
  • "LEAUGA, Tusiga: Passed peacefully on Tuesday 7th January..."
    - Tusiga LEAUGA
    Published in: Manawatu Standard
  • "LEAUGA, Tusiga: Peacefully passed away on Tuesday 7th..."
    - Tusiga LEAUGA
    Published in: Manawatu Standard
Service Information
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063578143
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 p.m.
Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (EFKS)
39 Havelock Avenue
Palmerston North
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (EFKS)
39 Havelock Avenue
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

LEAUGA, Tusiga:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7th January 2020, aged 98 years, in Palmerston North. Loved mother of Toluono Opetaia Pasoni & Keisa Pepe Semisi Leauga (dec). Loved Grandma of Christian Lotu & Vanessa Leauga, Gloria Tusiga Leauga, Victoria Lisepa Leauga & Asiata Oceania Lealaisalanoa-Tasi. Loved Great-Grandma of Hunter & Carter Leauga, Rico-James Tasi. There will be a family service at the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (EFKS), 39 Havelock Avenue, Palmerston North, on Sunday 12th January 2020 at 4.00pm. A funeral service for Tinã will be held at the above venue on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 10.00am, followed by burial at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.