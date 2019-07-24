HAIMONA, Tureiti (Bob):
Of Feilding. On July 22, 2019, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital. Treasured husband of Reveille, much loved father of Frank and Penny, and Margaret, cherished Toro of Taylor, Chloe (deceased), Braydon, Amy, Shauney, Temepara, Reveille-Ruth, and Caleb, and four beautiful great-grandchildren. A service for Bob will be held at the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 24, 2019