Tureiti HAIMONA

Guest Book
  • "My thoughts and blessings to all the Haimona family I knew ..."
    - Delys Green
  • "Please accept our sincerest condolences.with love Rachel..."
    - Rachel Bond
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Death Notice

HAIMONA, Tureiti (Bob):
Of Feilding. On July 22, 2019, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital. Treasured husband of Reveille, much loved father of Frank and Penny, and Margaret, cherished Toro of Taylor, Chloe (deceased), Braydon, Amy, Shauney, Temepara, Reveille-Ruth, and Caleb, and four beautiful great-grandchildren. A service for Bob will be held at the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.