Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Trudy's passing. She was such a lovely..."
  • "Dear Grant, Karen, Gaye and families. I was very saddened..."
    - Alison Short
  • "Trudy, you are and will always be amazing. So many good..."
    - Margaret Hunt
  • "Your one in million loved people coffee. And you will be..."
    - Jane Stowell
  • "Trudy your one in million. Haven't seen you for while. But..."
    - Jane Stowell
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
10:30 a.m.
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
Death Notice

LAWTON, Trudy Anne
(nee Openshaw):
Of Feilding, on 6 July 2020, peacefully surrounded by family and friends, aged 53 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late John & Trish (Pat) Openshaw. Loved sister of Karen & Tony Swenson, Gaye Openshaw-Clark & Steve Clark, adored Auntie of Jakob. Loved wife & best friend of Grant Lawton. Loved step-mum of Reegan & Nicki Lawton, Nick & Kim Lawton, Mat Lawton, Kat Biddle, and their families. Special friend of Kate, Geoff, & Emma. Loved by many in the Feilding community. A service for Trudy will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Friday 10 July 2020, at 10.30am. For those unable to attend, Trudy's service will be livestreamed via
www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: Cotton
Password: ACDGMH
In lieu of flowers donations to The Neurological Foundation, PO Box 11022, Auckland Hospital, Auckland 1148 would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

Published in Manawatu Standard on July 8, 2020
