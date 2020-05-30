HUNT,
Troy Melville (Troybe):
Of Marton. Passed away suddenly on Saturday 23 May 2020, aged 43 years. Dearly loved son of Dallis, and Melville. Adored Dad of Justin, Damian and Casey, and Jessica. Treasured Grandad of Leo. and Luka. Special brother of Nathan and Joanne, Larissa and Phil, and Amanda and Paul. Dearly loved uncle of Thomas, Angus, and Amy. Special friend of Serena. All messages to the Hunt family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton. Due to the current Lockdown Restrictions, a private service is to be held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 30, 2020