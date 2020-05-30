Troy HUNT

Guest Book
  • "Deeply sorry.A good person and friend."
    - John Howell
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
18 Morris St
Marton, Manawatu-Wanganui
063277029
Death Notice

HUNT,
Troy Melville (Troybe):
Of Marton. Passed away suddenly on Saturday 23 May 2020, aged 43 years. Dearly loved son of Dallis, and Melville. Adored Dad of Justin, Damian and Casey, and Jessica. Treasured Grandad of Leo. and Luka. Special brother of Nathan and Joanne, Larissa and Phil, and Amanda and Paul. Dearly loved uncle of Thomas, Angus, and Amy. Special friend of Serena. All messages to the Hunt family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton. Due to the current Lockdown Restrictions, a private service is to be held.

logo
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.